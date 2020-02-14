AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,153. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

