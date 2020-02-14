Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Cfra

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cfra from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

