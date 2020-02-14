Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been going up of late. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

AEM stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

