Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Down 3.3%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.34 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.10), 374,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.