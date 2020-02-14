Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $254.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $169.89 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

