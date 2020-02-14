Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.13 ($12.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. Aixtron has a one year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a one year high of €10.96 ($12.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

