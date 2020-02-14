Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.13. 431,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

