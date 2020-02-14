Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

