Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.13-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.39 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.29.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.26.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.