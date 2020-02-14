Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0004

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Akroma has a market cap of $7,369.00 and $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.02735730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00115639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

