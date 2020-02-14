Alerian MLP ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

