Alerian MLP ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25.
About Alerian MLP ETF
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.