Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Decreased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $103.07. 292,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

