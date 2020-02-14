Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 540,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,328,000 after acquiring an additional 305,964 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.49.

BABA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.63. 10,669,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

