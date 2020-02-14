Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.08.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.