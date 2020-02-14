Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Sells C$8,946,073.81 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total transaction of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at C$51,897,777.92.

Michael R. Emory also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$46.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.49. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.