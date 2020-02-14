Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ALNY opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,628 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

