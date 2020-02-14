Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,224. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,431.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,295.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

