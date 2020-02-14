Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,921.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

