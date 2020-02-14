Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 154,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

