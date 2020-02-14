AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Up 12.2%

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,171,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 377,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers.

