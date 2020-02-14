Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,207. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.