American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.38-2.46 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

