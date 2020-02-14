American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of American International Group worth $1,981,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 7,944,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.