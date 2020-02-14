American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AREC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

