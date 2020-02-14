American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 10,188 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

American Select Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

