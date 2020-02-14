America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.31.

CRMT traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

