Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$2.30 by Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been assigned a C$2.30 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.
AMX stock remained flat at $C$1.79 during trading on Friday. 185,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,571. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.98. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
