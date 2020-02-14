Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$2.30 by Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been assigned a C$2.30 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

AMX stock remained flat at $C$1.79 during trading on Friday. 185,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,571. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.98. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

