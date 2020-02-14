AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AMN traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

