AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
AMN traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
