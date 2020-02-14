AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $78.54, 1,154,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 309,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.
The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
