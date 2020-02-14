AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $78.54, 1,154,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 309,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

