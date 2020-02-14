Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

