Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 950,681 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,367,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

