Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 38.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 5,158,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 488,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 325,775 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 710,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210,796 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

