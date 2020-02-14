Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.55 Million

Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $679.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.60 million and the highest is $684.80 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $621.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

FLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.43. 830,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,126. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $221.08 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

