Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.08 Million

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to announce $454.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.54 million and the highest is $476.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $432.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

INVH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 147.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,246,294 shares of company stock worth $1,750,319,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

