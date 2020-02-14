Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post $58.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $213.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.64 million to $213.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $286.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period.

IRTC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. 138,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

