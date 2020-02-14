Analysts Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 7,957,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 53,353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

