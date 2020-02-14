Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $9.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.53. 456,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $228.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,050,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $9,226,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 299,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.