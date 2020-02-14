Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $743.93 million, a P/E ratio of 115.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

