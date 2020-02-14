Analysts Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

