Analysts Expect TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCG BDC.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 472,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $809.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

