Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.80. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after buying an additional 250,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

