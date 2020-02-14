Analysts Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) PT at GBX 310.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.50 ($4.08).

BRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRW stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 361.20 ($4.75). The stock had a trading volume of 123,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.30. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

