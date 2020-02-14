Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $50.87

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

