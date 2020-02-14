Analysts Set Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $34.29

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

ENPH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. 6,963,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

