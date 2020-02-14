Analysts Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.