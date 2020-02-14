Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $26.10

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

