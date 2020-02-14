Analysts Set MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Target Price at $42.50

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $583.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

