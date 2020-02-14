Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.64

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 20333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,486,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

