Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. 23,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,580. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,563,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $48,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

