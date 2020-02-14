Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 139,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,448. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

